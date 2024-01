Logicor appoints Ronald van der Waals as Managing Director for the Nordic Region

As Managing Director, Ronald will be responsible for the further growth of Logicor's European logistics platform. In each country within the three regions, he will collaborate with experienced local teams who possess a strong network and specific local market knowledge.

Buddy Roes, COO of Logicor, said:

"Over the past two years, Ronald has demonstrated his significant value in driving Logicor's growth in Europe. He has successfully built teams for our Northern and Central European business and executed important acquisitions, including developments, redevelopments, and turnkey new construction projects in strategic logistics hubs.

Ronald understands the user market and knows where to place our customers in the areas they need to be for businesses to succeed. These are crucial qualities for our organization which intends to continue its steady growth in the coming years."