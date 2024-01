AKT aloittaa muutosneuvottelut

The AKT executive committee decided on sympathy actions for Tesla 7.12.2023 18:00:00 EET | Tiedote

In the meeting 7th of December Finnish Transport Workers´ Union AKT´s executive committee decided that AKT also joins with other unions to support Tesla workers. Blockade of Tesla vehicles starts in all the ports 20th December. That means Tesla vehicles or components destined to Swedish markets are not loaded by dockers.