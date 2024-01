Luontopääomaa voidaan mitata uudenlaisen tilinpidon avulla – Suomi hyötyisi sen kattavasta toteutuksesta

Europe must ensure its competitiveness – Sitra's proposals for the EU to boost the data economy 23.1.2024 02:00:00 EET | Press release

The next European Commission should support the development of critical technologies for economic development, such as artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, and ensure Europe's self-sufficiency in producing trustworthy AI solutions. Sitra's working paper presents 28 policy recommendations in different areas of the data economy.