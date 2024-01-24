Record busy year for the Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service
Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service received over 3,900 calls and contact requests in 2023. This is an increase of 1,000 compared to 2022. The last time the service was this busy was back in 2020 when entrepreneurs were having difficulties due to the coronavirus restrictions. Last year, the number of bankruptcies was higher than it has been for the last 25 years, and this was reflected on the number of entrepreneurs who contacted the counselling service.
Second busiest year in the history of the counselling service
“As the overall economic situation has become more difficult, customer demand has weakened, which is one of the greatest reasons for the financial difficulties of entrepreneurs. Also, the number of bankruptcies was higher last year than it has been for the last 25 years, and this was reflected on the number of entrepreneurs who contacted the Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service. Last year, we were contacted approximately 3,900 times. The last time our service was this busy was back in 2020 when entrepreneurs were having difficulties due to the coronavirus restrictions. The economic outlook is still rather bleak, so we expect the demand for our service to remain high in 2024 as well. Customers have been very happy with the service they have received from the Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service: on a scale from 1 to 5, customers gave the service an average grade of 4.4 in 2023,” says Jari Leskinen, Development Manager of the TE Customer Service Centre responsible for the Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service.
Free and confidential advice from Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service
Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service offers guidance to entrepreneurs regarding financial issues and payment difficulties. The counselling service can also give advice on how to improve the profitability of a business, for example. The goal is to ensure that entrepreneurs become aware of the financial difficulties of their business in time and make use of the services intended for them. The Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service provides entrepreneurs with free and confidential advice over the telephone. The service is provided by professionals with particular expertise on the financial matters of SMEs and the reorganisation of businesses. In addition to the national counselling service, entrepreneurs also have access to regional networks of professionals in various locations around Finland if they need more support.
Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service
- in Finnish, Mon–Fri, from 9 a.m. to 4.15 p.m., tel. 0295 024 880
- in Swedish, Thu, from 9 a.m. to 4.15 p.m., tel. 0295 024 881
- in English, Mon–Fri, from 9 a.m. to 4.15 p.m., tel. 0295 024 882
- yrittajantalousapu.fi
- Company’s financial difficulties and their prevention (suomi.fi)
The Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service is coordinated by the TE Customer Service Centre under the direction of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland. The service is being developed as part of the EU-wide Early Warning scheme.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Jari Leskinen
Development Manager
TE Customer Service Centre
02950 24468
jari.s.leskinen@ely-keskus.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta ELY-keskukset
Tjänsten Företagarens ekonomihjälp har ett rekordlivligt år bakom sig24.1.2024 07:02:00 EET | Tiedote
Under 2023 kontaktades rådgivningstjänsten Företagarens ekonomihjälp totalt omkring 3 900 gånger. Jämfört med 2022 ökade antalet samtal och kontaktförfrågningar med tusen. Ett lika livligt år har tjänsten upplevt endast 2020, då företagarna hade problem till följd av begränsningarna i anslutning till coronaviruspandemin. Ifjol gjordes det högsta antalet konkurser på 25 år och detta har synts i företagarnas kontakter med tjänsten.
Yrittäjän talousapu -palvelulla takana ennätyksellisen vilkas vuosi24.1.2024 07:01:00 EET | Tiedote
Yrittäjän talousapu -neuvontapalveluun tuli vuonna 2023 yhteensä noin 3900 yhteydenottoa. Vuonna 2022 puheluja ja yhteydenottopyyntöjä oli tuhat vähemmän. Yhtä vilkas vuosi palvelulla on ollut ainoastaan vuonna 2020, jolloin yrittäjät olivat vaikeuksissa koronaan liittyvien rajoitustoimien vuoksi. Viime vuonna tehtiin eniten konkursseja 25 vuoteen ja se on näkynyt yrittäjien yhteydenotoissa palveluun.
Toimintaympäristön kehittämisavustuksen haku Pohjois-Pohjamaalla, Kainuussa ja Lapissa käynnistyi 15.1.202415.1.2024 11:43:37 EET | Tiedote
Pohjois-Pohjanmaan ELY-keskuksessa on haettavana toimintaympäristön kehittämisavustusta EAKR-rahastosta 15.1.–15.3.2024.
Yrityksen kehittämisavustuksien haut Pohjois-Pohjamaalla, Kainuussa ja Lapissa käynnistyivät 15.1.202415.1.2024 11:05:17 EET | Tiedote
Pohjois-Pohjanmaan ELY-keskuksessa on haettavana yrityksen kehittämisavustusta sekä EAKR- että JTF-rahastoista 15.1.–31.12.2024.
Itä-Suomen liikenneturvallisuuskatsaus 2023 (Pohjois-Savo, Pohjois-Karjala, Etelä-Savo)10.1.2024 14:03:15 EET | Tiedote
Liikennekuolemien määrä väheni, onnettomuuksien taustalla erityisesti ajonopeudet, ajoterveys ja alkoholi.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme