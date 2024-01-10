Research Council of Finland

2,876 applications submitted to Research Council of Finland’s winter call – decisions coming 12–13 June

23.1.2024 15:24:12 EET | Research Council of Finland

The Research Council of Finland’s winter call 2024 closed on Wednesday 17 January with a total of 2,876 applications submitted to the funding calls that were open for application. The total number includes consortium subprojects as separate applications. If each consortium is counted as a single application, the total number of applications comes to 2,405.

The Research Council received 929 applications Academy Research Fellowships. On average, researchers applied for around 612,000 euros in Academy Research Fellowship funding. In this round, Academy Project funding was the most popular funding opportunity with 1,421 applications (1,230 applications in previous round).

The Scientific Council for Natural Sciences and Engineering received the most applications, 882 in total (929 in previous round). The Scientific Council for Social Sciences and Humanities received 759 applications (716) and the Scientific Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment received 764 applications (748). The Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity attracted 49 applications.

The Scientific Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment will make the Academy Project, Academy Research Fellowship and Clinical Researcher decisions on 12 June 2024. The Scientific Council for Social Sciences and Humanities and the Scientific Council for Natural Sciences and Engineering will make their Academy Project and Academy Research Fellowship decisions on 13 June 2024.

Applicants and research services staff have been sent a feedback survey, which will be open until 29 January 2024.

