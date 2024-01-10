2,876 applications submitted to Research Council of Finland’s winter call – decisions coming 12–13 June
The Research Council of Finland’s winter call 2024 closed on Wednesday 17 January with a total of 2,876 applications submitted to the funding calls that were open for application. The total number includes consortium subprojects as separate applications. If each consortium is counted as a single application, the total number of applications comes to 2,405.
The Research Council received 929 applications Academy Research Fellowships. On average, researchers applied for around 612,000 euros in Academy Research Fellowship funding. In this round, Academy Project funding was the most popular funding opportunity with 1,421 applications (1,230 applications in previous round).
The Scientific Council for Natural Sciences and Engineering received the most applications, 882 in total (929 in previous round). The Scientific Council for Social Sciences and Humanities received 759 applications (716) and the Scientific Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment received 764 applications (748). The Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity attracted 49 applications.
The Scientific Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment will make the Academy Project, Academy Research Fellowship and Clinical Researcher decisions on 12 June 2024. The Scientific Council for Social Sciences and Humanities and the Scientific Council for Natural Sciences and Engineering will make their Academy Project and Academy Research Fellowship decisions on 13 June 2024.
Applicants and research services staff have been sent a feedback survey, which will be open until 29 January 2024.
More information
- Number of applications submitted to winter call 2024 (PDF)
- Number of Academy Project and Academy Research Fellowship applications, funding applied for (PDF)
- Contact persons named in the call texts
Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Research Council of Finland
Research Council of Finland to open call to support Finnish–South Korean 6G and quantum technology research10.1.2024 14:10:50 EET | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland is launching a call for applications in spring 2024 with a view to strengthening research cooperation between Finnish and South Korean researchers in the fields of 6G and quantum technologies. The Research Council is earmarking 1 million euros to fund Finnish parties in the joint projects. This sum will provide funding for four three-year Finnish-South Korean projects.
Research Council of Finland grants funding to support researchers who have fled Ukraine20.12.2023 14:16:15 EET | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland has granted 2 million euros in mobility funding to invite 24 researchers from Ukraine to Finland.
Research Council of Finland grants funding for research into ICT and secure use of data in health16.11.2023 10:10:13 EET | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland has granted a total of 8.6 million euros for three-year projects that will explore the limits of ICT and the secure use of data in health. The funding will be divided between 25 applications, which puts the overall application success rate at 34 per cent.
Strategic Research Council grants substantial funding for research into just green transition12.9.2023 08:50:30 EEST | Tiedote
The Strategic Research Council (SRC) established within the Research Council of Finland has granted a total of 27 million euros for research to be conducted under the theme ‘just green transition’. The ten consortia or sets of projects that will receive funding focus on long-term research to find solutions to key societal challenges.
