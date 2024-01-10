2,876 applications submitted to Research Council of Finland’s winter call – decisions coming 12–13 June

The Research Council received 929 applications Academy Research Fellowships. On average, researchers applied for around 612,000 euros in Academy Research Fellowship funding. In this round, Academy Project funding was the most popular funding opportunity with 1,421 applications (1,230 applications in previous round).

The Scientific Council for Natural Sciences and Engineering received the most applications, 882 in total (929 in previous round). The Scientific Council for Social Sciences and Humanities received 759 applications (716) and the Scientific Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment received 764 applications (748). The Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity attracted 49 applications.

The Scientific Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment will make the Academy Project, Academy Research Fellowship and Clinical Researcher decisions on 12 June 2024. The Scientific Council for Social Sciences and Humanities and the Scientific Council for Natural Sciences and Engineering will make their Academy Project and Academy Research Fellowship decisions on 13 June 2024.

Applicants and research services staff have been sent a feedback survey, which will be open until 29 January 2024.

More information

Research Council of Finland Communications

Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist

tel. +358 295 335 131

firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi