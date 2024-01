Maria Murtomäki on VAMKin uusi hallinto- ja talousjohtaja

The quality of applicants to VAMK’s international degree programs improved 17.1.2024 16:36:02 EET | Press release

In the first national joint application of spring 2024, the quality of the applicants to Vaasa University of Applied Sciences’ international degree programs improved thanks to the stricter language requirements. Even though the tuition fees increased, there were an average of 45.66 applicants for each available enrollment slot.