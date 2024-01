Espooseen valmistui kolmatta vuotta peräkkäin yli 5 000 asuntoa

Third year with more than 5,000 completed dwellings 25.1.2024 09:45:12 EET | Press release

In 2023, a total of 5,507 dwellings were completed in Espoo. That is almost as many as in the record year of 2022, when 5,625 dwellings were completed. This is the thirds year in a row to mark more than 5,000 completed dwellings.