Kevalle rikemaksu laiminlyönneistä johdannaissopimuksia koskevassa raportoinnissa

Penalty payment imposed on former board member of listed company for violation of prohibition on transactions 25.1.2024 14:00:00 EET | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed a penalty payment of EUR 60,000 on former Tecnotree Oyj board member Markku Wilenius. He had conducted a transaction concerning the company's shares during the closed period of 30 calendar days before the announcement of the company's interim financial report.