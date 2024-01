Listayhtiön entiselle hallituksen jäsenelle seuraamusmaksu liiketoimikiellon rikkomisesta

Administrative fine imposed on Keva for failures in reporting derivative contracts 25.1.2024 14:00:00 EET | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed an administrative fine of EUR 90,000 on Keva. In 2019–2023, Keva has neglected its obligation to ensure that details of all derivatives contracts concluded by it are reported to a trade repository as required by regulations.