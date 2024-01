JHL:n lakko laajenee: Junat ja paikallisliikenne seisahtuvat, energia-alalle kattava työnseisaus

REVISED PRESS RELEASE: Strike will shut down day care centres in Helsinki Metropolitan Region for two days on 31 January–1 February, no limitations in the strike 23.1.2024 14:56:32 EET | Press release

Trade Union JHL’s strike applies to all public and private day care centres in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen. Members of other trade unions, too, will participate in the strike.