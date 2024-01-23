Invitation: Opening seminar of Academy Programme for Development Research (DEVELOP2), 14 February 2024

The DEVELOP2 opening seminar will be held at the Research Council of Finland in Helsinki on 14 February. Researchers who have secured development research funding will present their research topics at the seminar. The seminar will also touch upon responsible academic partnerships with the Global South and North. See the full seminar programme (PDF).

When? Wednesday 14 February at 9.30–16.15

Where? Hakaniemenranta 6, FI-00530 Helsinki

Programme: full seminar programme (PDF)

The event will be held in English and is free of charge – please register by 7 February.

You can also attend the seminar online.

For interview requests, please contact Communications Specialist Vesa Varpula directly at vesa.varpula@aka.fi.

For more information about the seminar, please contact Programme Manager Mikko Ylikangas, tel. +358 295 335 143, mikko.ylikangas@aka.fi, or Programme Manager Sara Illman, tel. +358 295 335 119, sara.illman@aka.fi.

Research Council of Finland Communications

Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist

tel. +358 295 335 131

firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi