Kutsu medialle: JHL:lle valitaan uusi puheenjohtaja

JHL's strike is expanding: Trains and local traffic will stop, extensive work stoppage for the energy sector 26.1.2024

Finland’s train traffic, with the exception of night trains, will stop on Friday 2 February. JHL’s strike will also stop metros, trams, and local trains in the Helsinki Metropolitan Region. The strike will last one day. Furthermore, there will be a large strike in the energy sector at the beginning of February.