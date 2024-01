EKP tehostaa ilmastotoimiaan – keskiössä vihreä siirtymä sekä ilmastoon ja luontoon liittyvät riskit

A total of 653 counterfeit euro banknotes found in Finland last year 29.1.2024 11:00:00 EET | Press release

During 2023, a total of 653 counterfeit euro banknotes were detected among banknotes in circulation in Finland. The number has increased slightly from the previous year, but is still very moderate. In 2022, a total of 469 counterfeit euro banknotes were detected in circulation. Among the banknotes in circulation in Finland in 2023, the EUR 20 was the most frequently discovered counterfeit note (364 counterfeits), followed by the EUR 50 (149 counterfeits) and the EUR 10 (80 counterfeits). “The number of counterfeits found in circulation in 2023 was slightly higher than in the previous year, but is still in the same order of magnitude as we are accustomed to seeing in Finland on an annual basis. It is also important to remember that, when handling banknotes, it is always worth paying attention to banknote security features,” says Olli Vehmas, Banknote Specialist at the Bank of Finland. Period 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Number of counterfeits 979 1496 523 469 653 Euro banknotes have several