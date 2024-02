Suomen Akatemialta huomattava rahoitus tutkimusinfrastruktuureille

Research Council of Finland Awards go to Simo Hosio and Timo Miettinen 24.1.2024 08:00:27 EET | Press release

Simo Hosio, who studies how to harness crowd intelligence, and Timo Miettinen, who explores the ideas and ideologies behind modern Europe, have won the Research Council of Finland Award for their exceptional scientific courage and creativity and for their work to promote the impact of science on society.