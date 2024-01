Poliittisen mielenilmauksen vaikutukset Kokkolan kaupungin palveluihin to 1.2.

The K.H.Renlund Museum’s latest publication takes us on a journey into marginal art 24.1.2024 11:12:39 EET | Press release

The K.H.Renlund Museum's latest publication, Marginaalista lähtee..., has been published. The richly illustrated publication consisting of articles that delve into the genres of marginal art through art history, economics and creativity. The book is published in Finnish and is aimed at a wide readership.