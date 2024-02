Itä-Suomen koululaiset käyttävät heijastinta ja pyöräilykypärää vähemmän kuin aiemmin (Pohjois-Savo, Pohjois-Karjala, Etelä-Savo)

Record busy year for the Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service 24.1.2024 07:02:00 EET | Tiedote

Yrittäjän talousapu counselling service received over 3,900 calls and contact requests in 2023. This is an increase of 1,000 compared to 2022. The last time the service was this busy was back in 2020 when entrepreneurs were having difficulties due to the coronavirus restrictions. Last year, the number of bankruptcies was higher than it has been for the last 25 years, and this was reflected on the number of entrepreneurs who contacted the counselling service.