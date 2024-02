Tervetuloa 13.2. webinaariin reservitoimittajien ja tasevastaavien ehtomuutoksista

Proposals of Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2024 31.1.2024 12:39:01 EET | Press release

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Fingrid Oyj proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2024 that the meeting would decide as follows: 1. Number and composition of the Board of Directors The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that Fingrid’s Board of Directors would consist of five (5) members and that the current members of the Board of Directors Hannu Linna, Leena Mörttinen, Jero Ahola and Anne Jalkala would be re-elected for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The current Board member Jukka Reijonen has informed that he will not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors in the next Annual General Meeting. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board will complement its proposal concerning the Board members to be elected after the approval processes affecting the election have been completed, based on current estimations, at the latest by 16 February 2024. In addition, Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that from the current Board mem