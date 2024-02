Gofore muuttaa Antiloopin Siltasaari 10 -kiinteistöön Hakaniemessä

100% of Antilooppi real-estate portfolio now environmentally certified 15.1.2024 07:00:00 EET | Press release

Real-estate owner Antilooppi has achieved BREEAM or LEED environmental certification for its entire property portfolio, as one of the first and largest companies in the field in Finland. This is a significant achievement given the size of the real-estate portfolio and the excellent ratings awarded to individual properties.