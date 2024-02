Keskeytykset ja liian suuri työn määrä ovat nousseet entisestään kuormitustekijöinä

COVID-19 turned the number of occupational disease cases to an upwards direction 25.1.2024 08:30:00 EET | Press release

The number of recognized cases of occupational diseases turned to an upwards direction after a long time as the COVID-19 pandemic raged. This is reflected in the Finnish Register of Occupational Diseases, where data for 2019 and 2020 are now also available. Information on occupational diseases can also be accessed in the Work-Life Knowledge Service of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health.