Espoon uusi pelikeskittymä vahvistaa Suomen asemaa pelialan huipulla

New game hub in Espoo reinforces Finland’s position at the forefront of the game industry 7.2.2024 07:05:00 EET | Press release

A game hub is being set up in Espoo to bring together starting-out game development companies and other actors in the creative sector. By investing in the creation and growth of new companies, the aim is to strengthen Finland’s position as a world-class centre of expertise in the game industry, attracting investments by Finnish and foreign actors alike.