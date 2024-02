DNA:n ja Telian Yhteisverkon 5G-rakennustyöt jatkuvat entistä laajemmalla alueella Pohjois-Savossa ja Kainuussa

DNA will continue as main corporate partner for the Finnish Association for the Welfare of Older Adults also in 2024 – cooperation to improve senior citizens’ digital inclusion deepens 10.1.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The social responsibility partnership between DNA and the Finnish Association for the Welfare of Older Adults (Vanhustyön keskusliitto, VTKL) was launched in 2022. From the very beginning, the aim of the cooperation has been to improve the digital skills of older people. In 2023, DNA was the main corporate partner of VTKL's SeniorSurf activities, and in 2024, the good cooperation will deepen with new, concrete actions for the digital equality of senior citizens. Since the summer, the latest joint effort has been to study the elderly’s’ experiences about the telecom operators. The results are used to plan measures to improve the situation.