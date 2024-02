Goforen vuoden 2023 tilinpäätöstiedotteen julkaiseminen ja verkkolähetys

Gofore strengthens its growth in German-speaking Europe – Dr. Marc Fuchs appointed as CEO of the DACH area 4.1.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Gofore has appointed Dr. Marc Fuchs as CEO of the DACH area, i.e. German-speaking Europe, and member of the Group Executive Management Team. He has taken up his position at the beginning of 2024. Fuchs joins Gofore from the director position of digital transformation consultancy Randstad Digital Germany AG. With this appointment, Gofore strengthens its strategic target to grow in German-speaking Europe. The position is new at the company.