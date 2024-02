Suomen venealalla haastava vuosi, vaikka viennin arvo kasvoi

Challenging year for Finnish boating industry, but value of exports rise 9.2.2024 06:00:00 EET | Press release

The weakened purchasing power of consumers and the uncertain economic situation were reflected in the sales of the Finnish boating industry in 2023. According to statistics for registrations and wholesale deliveries, the number of new boats sold decreased by almost thirty percent from the previous year, while the net sales of boating industry companies decreased by 7 percent. The boating industry employs approximately 3500 people in Finland, and according to preliminary estimates, the net sales of Finnboat’s member companies exceeded EUR 800 million in 2023.