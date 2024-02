Tyttö joka muuttui ruusupensaaksi

Springtime at HAM looks for connection and empathy 26.1.2024 09:00:23 EET | Press release

Opening in May, the exhibitions housed in the arched halls of HAM Helsinki Art Museum will provoke thoughts on the connection between all living things and the fundamental importance of empathy. Once the exhibitions have opened, HAM will have close to 200 works from the museum’s public collection on display – public collection meaning that they belong to every resident of Helsinki. Not once in the history of the art museum has such a broad selection of the collection been presented all at once.