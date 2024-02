Lehdistökutsu: paneelikeskustelu veneilyn kasvihuonepäästöistä

More than 60 boats from Finland at the boot Düsseldorf 18.1.2024 13:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish boat industry will be represented at the boot Düsseldorf with more than 60 boats, including 10 world premieres. In addition to 21 Finnish boat manufacturers, the show will also feature the expertise of Oceanvolt, a pioneer in electric propulsion systems for boats, and Remoran, which manufactures hydrogen generators for sailing boats.