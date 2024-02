Lamorin tilinpäätöstiedotteen julkistaminen tilikaudelta 2023 ja kutsu webcast-tilaisuuteen 16.2.2024 

Lamor – four decades of protection for the Baltic Sea 4.1.2024 10:00:00 EET | Article

Traffic in the Baltic Sea is steadily increasing. Oil tankers continue to sail the sea, too. The Baltic Sea is a very shallow and vulnerable sea; hence it is vital to be well-prepared for environmental incidents. Nasty oil spills around the world have been the final proof that preparedness is essential. Finnish-based Lamor has provided every country around the Baltic Sea with oil response technology that is ready to be deployed whenever the call comes.