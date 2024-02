Poliittinen lakko pysäyttää junaliikenteen maanantaina 12.2.

VR expands in Sweden – acquires long-distance traffic operator MTR Express (Sweden) AB 8.2.2024 11:00:00 EET | Press release

VR-Group Plc is acquiring the long-distance traffic business of MTR Nordic AB's Swedish subsidiary MTR Express (Sweden) AB (MTRX). VR has been operating in Sweden since 2022. With this acquisition, the company's operations will expand in the Swedish passenger transport market from regional contracted services to long-distance traffic. The transaction requires approval from the Swedish competition authority, which is expected by the end of May.