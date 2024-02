Omnitele mittasi mobiilidatapalvelun laatua Suomen suurimmissa kaupungeissa – katso tulokset!

Zero resumes or application letters – record number of candidates: DNA continues its summer recruitments with a new application method 22.1.2024 13:00:00 EET | Press release

DNA will continue its practice of recruiting all summer employees without asking for a resume or application letter. This year, DNA will be hiring about a hundred summer workers for expert and sales tasks. As a responsible employer, DNA wants to reduce the already high workload of applicants for summer jobs. Experience from last year show that this also improves applicant experience and the equality of candidates. These claims are also supported by the feedback and results received by Duunitori on the Dialogi tool.