Kempower tuo markkinoille seuraavan sukupolven latausalustan, joka hyödyntää piikarbiditeknologiaa

National Car Charging Selects Kempower for State of California for EV Infrastructure Enhancement Project 2.2.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

National Car Charging (NCC), an independent EV charging station reseller and installer based in the US, has selected Kempower charging satellites as it’s solution to execute an exclusive project providing DC fast charging infrastructure across the State of California. This week NCC announced that they have been exclusively awarded a multi-year charging station procurement contract for non-networked DC fast charging infrastructure with the State of California through the California Department of General Services (DGS).