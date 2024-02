Luonnon monimuotoisuus ja vastuullisuus on huomioitava Suomen ja Afrikan maiden välisessä kaupassa

Solutions to clean energy transition – new research project speeds up phasing out fossil fuels 6.2.2024 09:58:57 EET | Press release

Press release of the Ministry of the Environment, Finnish Environment Institute, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Geological Survey of Finland: Finland has received significant research funding of EUR 14 million from the EU to speed up the transition to a clean energy system. The REPower-CEST project will produce a comprehensive analysis of the means of phasing out fossil fuels and prepare a roadmap for implementing the transition in Finland.