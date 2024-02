Taiteilijaryhmä IC-98:n uusi lyhytelokuva esillä Fokus-salissa

The Ateneum’s 2024 exhibitions seek the essence and explore the big questions of life and death 28.11.2023 09:30:00 EET | Press release

A retrospective exhibition of works by a master depicter of nature and people, Eero Järnefelt, who was always looking for emotion and truth, will be staged on the third floor of the Ateneum from 5 April to 25 August 2024. On 4 October, the third-floor exhibition space will see the opening of an exciting exhibition contrasting medieval and modern art: Gothic Modern.