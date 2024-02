Fitch Ratings on vahvistanut Fingrid Oyj:n luottoluokituksen 'A+'; tulevaisuuden näkymä muutettu negatiiviseksi

Fingrid and Nord Pool extend market surveillance cooperation to the aFRR energy market starting in May 7.2.2024 09:40:26 EET | Press release

Fingrid and Nord Pool have started a joint project on market surveillance of the aFRR energy market, which will start in May. The aim of the project is to have market surveillance of the aFRR energy market in cooperation with Nord Pool same time as the trading begins in the new marketplace. The ultimate responsibility for market surveillance and its implementation remains with Fingrid.