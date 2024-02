KORJATTU TIEDOTE: JHL:n poliittinen lakko laajenee ympäri Suomen: lähiliikenne vähenee dramaattisesti, junaliikenne seisoo, voimaloita menee kiinni, varhaiskasvatuksessa kahden päivän lakko

CORRECTION: JHL’s political strike is expanding around Finland: dramatic decrease in commuter traffic, train traffic will stop, power plants will be shut down, two-day strike within early childhood education and care 9.2.2024 16:07:26 EET | Press release

Trade Union JHL is organising political strikes in several sectors during week 7. The length of the strikes varies. The biggest impacts will be faced by early childhood education and care, train tracks, and public transport in Helsinki, Turku and Tampere.