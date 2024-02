These are the SUPERFINNS 2024!

The partner jury selected 15 companies to the SUPERFINNS programme out of 43 applicants. This year the jury valued the scalability, proof of concept and unique ideas / business models. The companies were evaluated based on four criteria: market potential, ability to grow, references and team.

THE SELECTED COMPANIES ARE:

Half of the companies come from outside the Capital Area and this is exactly what the organisers wish to see. The selected companies currently employ 238 people and are reaching for staggering 240 million euro growth in revenue in the next three years.

The aim of the programme is to strengthen the competence of businesses – and the whole of Finland – to rise to a new level and create new jobs.

– Huge market opportunities, demand and customer need were the top things that made these companies stand out. This group has the traction and opportunity to make profitable international business, says Vesa Riihimäki, Head of Nordea Startup & Growth.

The partner jury expects the selected companies to commit to the programme with an open mind. SUPERFINNS is about learning, listening and exploiting the tremendous know-how the partners and experts are willing to share.

The selection was made by a partner jury:

Vesa Riihimäki, Nordea Startup & Growth

Julianna Borsos , Bocap

, Bocap Ali Omar , Business angel

, Business angel Eeva Kovanen , Kovanen Capital

, Kovanen Capital Mika Kukkurainen , Nordic Foodtech VC

, Nordic Foodtech VC Hanna Henell & Mia Sirkiä , Saari Partners

& , Saari Partners Jupe Arala , Vendep Capital

, Vendep Capital Pontus Stråhlman, Inka Mero & Jenny Engerfelt, Voima Ventures

ABOUT SUPERFINNS

SUPERFINNS sparring program was born in 2020-2021 when Kasvu Open and Nordea recognized the need to boost the ambition level of Finnish SME’s. In the program, entrepreneurs meet experts in live and online workshops and one-2-one sessions. The goal is to whip the companies towards global growth and create growth-boosting networks. Read more.

