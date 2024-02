Lasten museofestarit muuttavat Tapiolan museot viikonlopun mittaisiksi pyjamabileiksi 16.–17. maaliskuuta!

EMMA receives artworks by Elina Autio commissioned by L-G Nordström Foundation 8.2.2024 10:30:00 EET | Press release

The L-G Nordström Foundation commissioned two works from artist Elina Autio and donated them to the Collection of EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art. The newly completed works will be on display in the Experiments in Concretism exhibition. Opening in March, the show celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Lars-Gunnar ‘Nubben’ Nordström (1924–2014), a pioneer of Finnish concretism.