S&P Global Ratings laski Fingrid Oyj:n luottoluokitukset tasolle 'A+/A-1', näkymät vakaat

Prospects for future electricity production and consumption updated – Fingrid prepares for substantial growth during the ongoing decade 14.2.2024 11:04:42 EET | Press release

Fingrid has updated the forecasts for electricity production and consumption used in the main grid planning. The big picture of the forecasts remains unchanged: Finland’s prospects for success in the energy transition are extremely promising. Fingrid has continued to receive connection inquiries from electricity producers and energy-intensive industries. Enabling investments necessitates significant development and construction of the national grid.