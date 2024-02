KUTSU: Finnveran aluekatsaus Lapin, Kainuun ja Pohjois-Pohjanmaan talouteen ja rahoitukseen tiistaina 20.2. – Tervetuloa Teams-infoon kello 9

Finnvera issued a USD 1 billion bond 20.10.2023 12:42:21 EEST | Press release

Finnvera issued a USD 1 billion bond on 18 October 2023. The long 3-year transaction maturing in March 2027 was Finnvera’s second and final benchmark of 2023. With this transaction, Finnvera has completed its EUR 2 billion long-term funding plan for the year.