Tasavallan presidentin virkaanastujaiset järjestetään 1. maaliskuuta 2024

President of the Republic of Finland to inspect the Jaeger Brigade 17.1.2024 14:21:26 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 6/2024 17 January 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will inspect the Jaeger Brigade on Monday 22 January 2024 in Sodankylä. During the visit, President Niinistö will be briefed on the Jaeger Brigade’s operations and current issues. The programme includes demonstrations of the Brigade's Air Defence Readiness Unit and its Arctic training activities, as well as conversations with Defence Forces’ personnel and conscripts. The Jaeger Brigade is the Finnish Defence Forces’ northernmost brigade-level unit specialised in arctic training and ground-based air defence.