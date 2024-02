Elisa ja DNA Tower vahvistavat yhdessä Suomen vihreää energiasiirtymää infrastruktuuripalveluiden sähkönvarastointiratkaisulla

Half of respondents are worried about Finnish network security – DNA sees 60 per cent increase in consumer sales of data security services 15.2.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Heightened geopolitical tensions have increased concerns about data security and Finnish Internet connections among Finns. In a survey of one thousand respondents conducted by DNA in November 2023, half of all respondents said they were worried about the security of Finnish network connections in light of events in the Baltic. This corresponds with an increase of more than 60 per cent in consumer sales of DNA’s data security products from 2022 to 2023. Meanwhile, business sales of data security solutions continued to grow steadily above market rate, continuing the trajectory of previous years.