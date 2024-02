Kristiina Mäenpää: Core Collapse, HAM galleria 16.3.–5.5.2024

HAM to host monumental Tove Jansson exhibition 22.2.2024 13:00:19 EET | Press release

HAM takes audiences on a journey into Tove Jansson’s visions of paradise in its new exhibition opening in October 2024. The exhibition takes an in-depth look at Jansson’s public paintings, through which she shared joy, beauty and windows into magical worlds of storytelling. Marking the Moomin 80 anniversary, Tove Jansson – Paradise will run from October 25, 2024 to April 6, 2025 at HAM Helsinki Art Museum.