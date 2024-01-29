Research Council of Finland’s scientific councils invested substantially in international research funding cooperation in 2023

The Research Council of Finland’s scientific councils co-fund international research projects with other national funding organisations, the European Union and NordForsk. The cooperation involves research programmes focusing on a wide variety of themes, where projects are required to include cooperation between researchers from two or three other participating countries.

Promoting international research cooperation is an important way to support high-quality, responsible and high-impact research and scientific renewal. The international co-funding provided by the Research Council is primarily intended for European and Nordic joint projects and, in the case of the United States, for NSF joint projects. However, EU-level networks often include countries outside the EU, which effectively expands the opportunities for researchers to cooperate.

The scientific councils’ total contribution to international funding cooperation also includes funding for researcher mobility based on bilateral agreements with countries and territories outside Europe, namely India, China and Taiwan, and Japan.

Scientific councils’ participation in international funding cooperation in 2023

Scientific council Call Funding Biosciences, Health and the Environment ERA-NET NEURON: 2023 Mental Health Mechanism €509,000; two Finnish subprojects Biodiversa+: Improved transnational monitoring of biodiversity and ecosystem change for science and society €1,173,000; seven Finnish subprojects Mobility funding mainly for visits to countries outside Europe €126,000 for Finnish researchers’ foreign visits, €80,000 for foreign researchers’ visits to Finland Funding by the Subcommittee for Ukraine €697,000 for seven researchers who have fled from Ukraine to Finland Natural Sciences and Engineering CHIST-ERA: European Coordinated Research on Long-term Challenges in Information and Communication Sciences & Technologies ERA-NET €1,363,109; four Finnish subprojects ERA-NET Cofund QuantERA: Quantum Phenomena and Resources (QPR) ja Applied Quantum Science (AQS) €1,287,618; four Finnish subprojects Mobility funding mainly for visits to countries outside Europe €345,000 for Finnish researchers’ foreign visits, €15,000 for foreign researchers’ visits to Finland Funding by the Subcommittee for Ukraine €1,341,000 for 18 researchers who have fled from Ukraine to Finland Social Sciences and Humanities European University Institute (EUI) Doctoral Programme €173,000; nine grants Mobility funding mainly for visits to countries outside Europe €47,000 for Finnish researchers’ foreign visits Funding by the Subcommittee for Ukraine €794,000 for ten researchers who have fled from Ukraine to Finland

Inquiries and more information

Policy for promoting international cooperation 2023–2030 (PDF)

Jyrki Hakapää , Director (Division of Social Sciences and Humanities Research), tel. +358 295 335 152

, Director (Division of Social Sciences and Humanities Research), tel. +358 295 335 152 Minna Räisänen , Science Adviser (Division of Natural Sciences and Engineering Research), tel. +358 295 335 072

, Science Adviser (Division of Natural Sciences and Engineering Research), tel. +358 295 335 072 Anni Kleino , Science Adviser (Division of Biosciences, Health and Environmental Research), tel. +358 295 335 161

, Science Adviser (Division of Biosciences, Health and Environmental Research), tel. +358 295 335 161 Harri Hautala, Science Adviser (Division of Biosciences, Health and Environmental Research), tel. +358 295 335 019

Our email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi.

Research Council of Finland Communications

Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist

tel. +358 295 335 131

firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi