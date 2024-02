Presidentti Niinistö vierailee Salossa

President of the Republic of Finland to be inaugurated on 1 March 2024 15.2.2024 13:39:02 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Parliamentary Office Press release 7/2024 15 February 2024 The inauguration of the President of the Republic of Finland will take place in Helsinki on Friday 1 March 2024. President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and president-elect Alexander Stubb will leave the Presidential Palace together. As they arrive at the Parliament Building, President Niinistö will inspect the Guard of Honour before they attend Parliament's plenary session. Incumbent President Sauli Niinistö will address Parliament at the plenary session, and Jussi Halla-aho, Speaker of Parliament, will respond. President-elect Alexander Stubb will then make the solemn affirmation laid down in section 56 of the Constitution of Finland. Following this, Speaker of Parliament Halla-aho will convey Parliament's greetings to the new President of the Republic of Finland, who will in turn address Parliament. After the plenary session, the Presidents will exit the Parliame