Ilmastorahastolta 4 M€ Filtrabitin teollisuuden pölyerotinratkaisuille

The Finnish Climate Fund: EUR 5 million investment into smart energy storage systems Cactos’s infrastructure fund 11.1.2024 08:15:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish Climate Fund has decided on a EUR 5 million investment into the Cactos Fleet Finland infrastructure fund to speed up the deployment of smart energy storage systems. The fund’s investments are targeted at energy storage systems that help companies electrify their operations, support infrastructure for clean energy systems and boost the growth of small-scale production of renewable electricity.