KUTSU medialle: Kokeileva konkretismi ja Monika Sosnowska: An Order Apart -näyttelyiden tiedotustilaisuus ti 5.3. klo 10.00 EMMAssa

INVITATION for media: Press event for Experiments in Concretism and Monika Sosnowska: An Order Apart exhibitions on Tuesday, 5 March at 10 am in EMMA 20.2.2024 14:15:00 EET | Press Invitation

Experiments in Concretism highlights the formal variety of concrete art and the skill with which artists employ materials, structures and colours. The exhibition showcases works by more than fifty artists from EMMA’s collections. Sculptor Monika Sosnowka’s An Order Apart exhibition opens at the same time. The exhibition consists of six large-scale sculptures that interact with the exhibition space. Welcome to the press event!