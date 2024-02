Talouspolitiikan arviointineuvoston uusin raportti nyt saatavilla suomeksi

Economic Policy Council: Government's key fiscal objectives well-founded, but the range of measures needs to be expanded 24.1.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The government's central fiscal objective is to stabilize the public debt ratio by the end of its term. This is a good target assuming that the economic environment remains relatively normal. However, the measures listed in the government program are unlikely to be sufficient to achieve the government's fiscal policy goals.