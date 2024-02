HAMiin monumentaalinen Tove Jansson -näyttely

The Girl Who Turned into a Rosebush 8.2.2024 12:00:00 EET | Press release

A fresh dialogue between older and newer works in the Helsinki art collection highlights many topical themes, from gender to embodiment. Refreshing juxtapositions and delving into the details of the works open up possibilities for new interpretations. The exhibition is open at HAM Helsinki Art Museum from 9 February until 29 September 2024.