NYABille avaimet käteen -sopimus Duroc Rail AB:n uudesta teollisuusrakennuksesta Luulajan teollisuuspuistossa

NYAB receives additional order from LKAB in urban relocation project 20.2.2024 08:00:00 EET | Press release

NYAB continues its collaboration with Swedish state-owned LKAB in the large urban transformation project in Malmberget, Gällivare and Koskullskulle. The relocation of buildings is necessary to maintain future mining operations as the origin community is too close the iron ore. During 2022, NYAB moved 12 heritage houses along with storage buildings to the new residential area at Nuolajärvi in ​​Gällivare. NYAB has also carried out land preparation work. The new agreement regards renovation of the moved cultural buildings. The parties have agreed not to disclose the contract value. "In this project our Swedish and Finnish organisations will work together. Our customers benefit from it as we can be flexible in how we use our resources when working across borders and segments. This, in the long run, also builds a stronger and more collaborative NYAB. For us it is valuable to be part of this transformation project. The intention is to, through our knowledge and local knowledge, hand over a