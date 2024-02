Kempower ja Polarium vauhdittavat sähköajoneuvojen pikalatausinfraa energian varastointiteknologian avulla

Kempower and Polarium to boost DC fast charging solutions with cutting-edge energy storage support 22.2.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Polarium, a leading energy storage developer, and Kempower, a pioneering company specializing in rapid DC charging solutions, are proud to announce a partnership to boost EV fast charging solutions with cutting-edge energy storage support. This collaboration aims to address the pressing need for enhanced EV charging capabilities, particularly for larger vehicles, constrained by current grid limitations across Europe.