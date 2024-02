Presidentti Niinistö osallistuu edesmenneen Namibian presidentti Geingobin hautajaisiin

President Niinistö to visit Salo 19.2.2024 12:01:13 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 8/2024 19 February 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will visit Salo on Thursday 22 February 2024. At the beginning of the visit, President Niinistö will meet with representatives of the City of Salo at the City Hall to discuss topical issues in the region. In addition, President Niinistö will stop by the Salo market square for a cup of coffee at about 11.30 and will then be available for locals to meet. The visit to Salo will be President Niinistö’s last regional visit.