Kempowerista Extreme E -kilpailusarjan virallinen latauskumppani

Kempower becomes Extreme E racing series’ official charging partner 23.2.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Kempower becomes the official charging partner for the radical off-road racing series Extreme E. Extreme E racing series, founded by the same team behind Formula E, showcases electric SUVs and futuristic technologies in some of the world’s most remote and challenging environments. Kempower’s goal to produce durable DC fast-charging solutions that can withstand extreme conditions makes Extreme E the ideal testbed to develop and enhance such innovations.